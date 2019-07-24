Seven Naxals surrender before Andhra Pradesh Police in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Seven Naxalites, including three women, surrendered before the rural police Visakhapatnam district in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday.

Among those who surrendered, four are dreaded Maoists and two are Area Committee Member (ACM).

Andhra Pradesh: Seven Naxals including three women surrendered before Visakha Police, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/HQNhCsIDPU — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2019

Both the ACM are women.

Pongo Talso alias Limbo (28) and Vanthala Mangamma alias Jhanaki (34 ) are both ACM Cadres.

Other Maoists who surrendered are Kilo Relli alias Durga (34 F), Vanthala Baburao (30), Korea Siva (19), Korra subbali alias Alakananada (19), Buturi Nookaraju (38).

"The reason behind their surrender was deteriorating health and they lost the confidence," a police official said.