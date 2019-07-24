close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Naxals

Seven Naxals surrender before Andhra Pradesh Police in Visakhapatnam

Among those who surrendered, four are dreaded Maoists and two are Area Committee Member (ACM). 

Seven Naxals surrender before Andhra Pradesh Police in Visakhapatnam
File Image

Visakhapatnam: Seven Naxalites, including three women, surrendered before the rural police Visakhapatnam district in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday.

Among those who surrendered, four are dreaded Maoists and two are Area Committee Member (ACM). 

 

Zee News Live TV

 

Both the ACM are women. 

Pongo Talso alias Limbo (28) and Vanthala Mangamma alias Jhanaki (34 ) are both ACM Cadres.

Other Maoists who surrendered are Kilo Relli alias Durga (34 F), Vanthala Baburao (30), Korea Siva (19), Korra subbali alias Alakananada (19), Buturi Nookaraju (38). 

"The reason behind their surrender was deteriorating health and they lost the confidence," a police official said.

Tags:
NaxalsAndhra PradeshVisakhapatnam
Next
Story

195 kg cannabis seized in Visakhapatnam, one held

Must Watch

PT2M19S

PM Modi shares adorable pictures with a toddler on his Instagram wall