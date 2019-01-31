TDP MLA from Rajampeta Meda Mallikarjun Reddy joins YSRCP

HYDERABAD: In a big blow to TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, his party MLA from Rajampeta Meda Mallikarjun Reddy on Thursday joined the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in the presence of the party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at Lotus Pond.

Welcoming Reddy and others, who joined the YRSCP, Jagan Mohan Reddy offered them a shawl.

Reddy along with his followers and other leaders had met Jagan at Lotus Pond before formally joining the YSRCP.

During the meeting, Reddy expressed his willingness to join YSRCP.

Later, speaking to media, Reddy said, “Jagan Mohan Reddy is the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and YS Rajasekhar Reddy regime will be back. I suffered immensely in the TDP for four and half years under Chandra Babu Naidu. Despite my sufferings, I continued to be there because I wanted to serve the people of my constituency but disrespecting my commitment he took a decision by suspending me from the party.''

''I have joined YSRCP to do good for people of Rajampet along with the state. I strongly believe that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has democratic values which Chandrababu Naidu lacks. Chandrababu Naidu's democratic values can be clearly understood by his purchasing skills of 23 MLAs of YSR Congress. He further claimed that the state will become a disaster under Chandrababu Naidu, and alleged that Naidu makes false promises," Reddy said.

Attacking Chandrababu Naidu, Reddy said that the TDP chief assured the youth of employment but cheated them. Similarly, he promised the Kapus of providing reservations and fooled them.

Concluding his speech, Reddy said, “Jagan Mohan Reddy always stands in support of weaker sections which made me to join the party.”