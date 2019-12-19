Anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests: 17 Delhi metro stations shut, traffic adversely affected, check here

In the wake of several planned protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), a total of 17 metro stations were closed on Thursday in the national capital and traffic was also adversely affected. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced that the entry and exit gates of Barakhamba, Jamia Millia Islamia, Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh, Munirka, Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, Chandni Chowk, Vishwavidyalaya, Patel Chowk, Lok Kalyan Marg, Udyog Bhawan, ITO, Pragati Maidan, Central Secretariat, Khan Market, Vasant Vihar and Mandi House were closed. The trains will not halt at these stations.

The stations are spread across several routes. While Jamia Millia Islamia, Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh, Vasant Vihar and Munirka metro stations are located on the Magenta Line; ITO, Jama Masjid, Khan Market and Lal Qila are located on the Violet Line; Chandni Chowk, Central Secretariat, Vishwavidyalaya, Patel Chowk, Lok Kalyan Marg, and Udyog Bhawan are located on the Yellow Line; and Mandi House, Barakhamba and Pragati Maidan are located on the Blue Line. The Central Secretariat has two metro routes that intersect in this station--the Violet and Yellow lines and the Mandi House also have two metro routes that intersect in this station-- the Violet and Blue lines. The interchange facility is operational at Mandi House.

Live TV

On the Gurugram-Delhi road, the police have installed barricade for checking resulting in a massive traffic jam both the carriageway. Traffic is heavy in the carriageway from Aya Nagar Border to Delhi, Kapashera Border to Delhi due to demonstration and from Delhi Gate to GPO due to the Swabhiman Rally.

Traffic has been effected on Subhash Marg, Peeli Kothi, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Marg, Red Fort, and Old Delhi railway station. Gurugram Traffic Police has appealed to the people to step out of the house in utmost necessity. The Delhi Police has sealed the Delhi border NH48, MG Road, and Old Delhi-Gurugram routes.

Besides this, Section 144 has also been imposed in Red Fort area to maintain law and order hours after a request by a Swaraj Abhiyan for a peaceful march against the Act was denied by the Delhi Police from Red Fort area to Shaheed Park, ITO for Thursday.

Protests escalated in Delhi on December 15 over the CAA, which seeks to grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

Restrictions on traffic and metro stations in the national capital have been continuing for the last few days as violent protests were witnessed.

The protest in Delhi turned bitter after students of Jamia Millia Islamia clashed with the police and people from both sides were injured. Residents in areas like Seelampur and Jafrabad also took to the streets to protest against CAA. Ten more people were arrested on Thursday for allegedly fanning violence in the Seelampur area amid the protest against the Act.

According to police, out of ten, four accused have a criminal background. They have been accused of pelting stones, burning the police booth and setting two-wheelers on ablaze during the protest. On Wednesday, the cops arrested eight people for their alleged involvement in instigating violence in Seelampur and turning it into a battlefield. All the accused were identified through videos taken during the anti-CAA protest. They all the residents of Delhi.

The violence over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Seelampur and Jafrabad area of northeast Delhi left 21 people, including 12 policemen and three from the Rapid Action Force (RAF), injured.