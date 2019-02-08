Facebook Messenger gets delete for everyone feature – Here's how it works

New Delhi: Facebook has rolled out delete for everyone feature for Messenger users. This option is currently available for both for iOS and Android users.

However, the catch is that users will have up to 10 minutes to remove a message after it is being sent.

“Have you ever accidentally sent a message to the wrong group of friends, mistyped something, or simply wanted to remove a message in a chat? You’re not the only one! Starting today, we are launching a feature where you can easily remove your message on Messenger – whether it’s to one person or a group,” Messenger Product Manager Anna Iskikian wrote in a news post.

How to use the feature?

Tap on the message you want to remove

Select “Remove for Everyone” option

The removed message will be replaced by text alerting everyone in the conversation the message was removed

You will have up to 10 minutes to remove a message after it is sent



If you want to remove a message just for yourself, just select “Remove for You” option

When you choose this option, the message will be removed for you, but not for anybody else in the chat, Facebook said.