Twitter cracks up as WhatsApp briefly stops working worldwide

New Delhi: Instant messaging app WhatsApp faced a brief global outage with several users unable to send or receive messages on Tuesday night.

The Facebook-owned app with around 1.5 billion users went down at around 11:30 pm IST, which was later confirmed by outage tracker down detector. The outage was faced on various platforms including iPhone and Android, with some affected users reportedly unable to also log in to WhatsApp.

Twitter users however took the opportunity to post some really funny memes and jokes around the brief WhatsApp outage.

Me tweeting that #WhatsApp is down like it matters, but actually no one talks to me there pic.twitter.com/Mo4N9srJhP — lucas (@henrilusca) January 22, 2019

The Twitter world when WhatsApp goes down pic.twitter.com/EkaxuJfaXE — Amy (@AmyJadeWelham) January 22, 2019

Me running to twitter to see if #whatsapp is down pic.twitter.com/hfpytJLHzh — lis (@lisafloss88) January 22, 2019

Raise up your hand if you only realized #WhatsApp was down on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/CUgzHK5WH4 — Victor Mochere (@VictorMochere) January 22, 2019

Everybody checking on Twitter if #Whatsapp is down (including me) reminds me of childhood days when everyone would check with neighbours to confirm a power cut. pic.twitter.com/V0qLKVzcZe — Nishant Kumar (@MarkeloN07) January 22, 2019

The WhatsApp outage comes a day after the messenger app announced that it is lowering the forwarding limit worldwide from 20 people or groups to just five users to fight "misinformation and rumors".