Whatsapp

Twitter cracks up as WhatsApp briefly stops working worldwide

The WhatsApp outage comes a day after the messenger app announced that it is lowering the forwarding limit worldwide.

New Delhi: Instant messaging app WhatsApp faced a brief global outage with several users unable to send or receive messages on Tuesday night.

The Facebook-owned app with around 1.5 billion users went down at around 11:30 pm IST, which was later confirmed by outage tracker down detector. The outage was faced on various platforms including iPhone and Android, with some affected users reportedly unable to also log in to WhatsApp.

Twitter users however took the opportunity to post some really funny memes and jokes around the brief WhatsApp outage.

The WhatsApp outage comes a day after the messenger app announced that it is lowering the forwarding limit worldwide from 20 people or groups to just five users to fight "misinformation and rumors".

