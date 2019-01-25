WhatsApp Business crosses 5 million-users mark within 1 year of launch

New Delhi: Instant messaging app WhatsApp has announced that its Business app has crossed over five million enterprises globally within a year of launch.

“In January of last year we launched the WhatsApp Business app, and now there are more than five million businesses using it to support customers, grow their businesses and serve their communities all over the world. We're excited that we've helped millions of businesses grow,” WhatsApp wrote in its official blog.

WhatsApp has about 1.5 billion users globally while in India it has over 200 million users.

Citing example of Bengaluru-based eyewear brand Glassic, WhatsApp said that the business has seen 30 percent of its new sales being generated through WhatsApp Business.

To help celebrate the first year of WhatsApp Business, the Facebook-owned app announced that some of its most popular features can now be used on WhatsApp web and desktop. These features include:

Quick Replies: These are frequent messages to answer common questions. Simply press the “/” on your keyboard to select a quick reply and send.

Labels: Organize your contacts or chats with labels, so you can easily find them again.

Chat List Filtering: Easily manage your chats with filters to sort by unread messages, groups or broadcast lists.

Using these features on a computer helps businesses save time and get back to their customers quickly, WhatsApp said.