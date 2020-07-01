Archer Deepika Kumari ties the knot with Atanu Das, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren blesses couple

Ranchi: Ace archer and Olympian Deepika Kumari tied the knot with compatriot Atanu Das on Tuesday (June 30, 2020). Several politicians and celebrities from Jharkhand arrived at the ceremony to bless the couple.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren graced the occasion and complimented both Deepika and Atanu, wishing them a happy married life.

Though, there was a decrease in the number of guests due to coronavirus outbreak and the lockdown imposed because of it. Strict social distancing rules were put in place at the venue in Ranchi's Morabadi.

The duo decided to get hitched during the “free-time” since the pandemic has brought the world to a virtual standstill.

The archer had invited many people including special guests like Governor Draupadi Murmu, cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni but they could not attend the wedding due to coronavirus or other reasons unknown.

Deepika Kumari, a two-time Olympian, has won three silver medals and one bronze in World Cup Finals. She is a former world number one and is currently ranked world No. 9.

While Kolkata's Atanu Das is a regular in the men's recurve team. Deepika and Atanu also won a World Cup mix title in 2013.

Meanwhile, Ranchi Police gave Deepika a wonderful gift by recovering the gold chain that had been snatched by a biker gang.

On June 13, Deepika's mother went shopping for the wedding under the Ratu police station area of ​​Ranchi, a biker gang had snatched the gold chain and fled. The culprit has been arrested.