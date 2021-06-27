Archery World Cup: Atanu Das, Deepika Kumari win gold in mixed recurve event

Paris: India’s husband-wife duo Atanu Das and Deepika Kumari won gold medal in the mixed recurve team event at the archery World Cup Stage 3 here on Sunday.

Das and Deepika combined well to score a 5-3 win over the Netherlands to win India`s second gold medal of the day. The Netherlands settled for silver.

In the semis, Indian team beat Spain 5-3 and their victim in the quarterfinals was the USA team who they handed a 6-0 defeat.

India also won a gold medal in the recurve women`s team event. The team, comprising Deepika, Komalika Bari and Ankita Bhakat, defeated Mexico 5-1 to clinch gold.

On Saturday, India`s Abhishek Verma defeated Kris Schaff of the USA to win the gold medal in the men`s compound event.

By virtue of winning the title on Saturday, Verma has also qualified for the year-end World Cup final.

India`s compound archery team missed the season opening World Cup in Guatemala City as one of the Indian team members tested positive for Covid-19 before departure and the entire team was grounded.

In the 2019 Olympic qualification cycle, Deepika had qualified in an individual event for the Tokyo Olympic Games while men`s recurve team of Atanu Das, Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav had won team quota place in the men`s category during the 2019 World Championships in The Netherlands.

