हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal postpones indefinite hunger strike

Addressing the Assembly during a discussion on full statehood to Delhi, the chief minister said he will start a movement to organise the people from March 1.

Arvind Kejriwal postpones indefinite hunger strike
File photo

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday postponed his indefinite hunger strike for full statehood in view of the "Indo-Pak situation".

Kejriwal, who was to begin his indefinite fast from Friday, tweeted, "In view of the prevailing Indo-Pak situation, I am postponing my "upwas" (fast) for full statehood of Delhi. We all stand as one nation today."

Addressing the Assembly during a discussion on full statehood to Delhi, the chief minister said he will start a movement to organise the people from March 1. "It will be my proud privilege to lay down my life fighting for the rights of the people of Delhi. Delhi deserves full statehood and must get it at all costs," he said.

Tags:
Arvind KejriwalKejriwal hunger strikeArvind Kejriwal full statehoodIndian Air Force strike
Next
Story

PM Narendra Modi takes Delhi Metro ride for ISKCON event

Must Watch

PT20M13S

Video of Balakot resident after the IAF air strike