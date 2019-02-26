Arvind Kejriwal postpones indefinite hunger strike

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday postponed his indefinite hunger strike for full statehood in view of the "Indo-Pak situation".

Kejriwal, who was to begin his indefinite fast from Friday, tweeted, "In view of the prevailing Indo-Pak situation, I am postponing my "upwas" (fast) for full statehood of Delhi. We all stand as one nation today."

Addressing the Assembly during a discussion on full statehood to Delhi, the chief minister said he will start a movement to organise the people from March 1. "It will be my proud privilege to lay down my life fighting for the rights of the people of Delhi. Delhi deserves full statehood and must get it at all costs," he said.