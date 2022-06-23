NewsAssam
ASSAM FLOODS

As floods wreak havoc in Assam, Rahul Gandhi urges party workers to assist in rescue, rehabilitation work

The flood situation in Assam remained grim on Wednesday as 12 more people were killed and 55 lakh people affected across 32 districts with the rising Brahmaputra and Barak rivers inundating new areas.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 23, 2022, 12:08 PM IST
  • Floods have wreaked havoc in Assam
  • Rahul Gandhi has appealed to his party cadres to help in the Assam rescue ops
  • He has made this appeal on Twitter

Trending Photos

As floods wreak havoc in Assam, Rahul Gandhi urges party workers to assist in rescue, rehabilitation work

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has made an emotional appeal to his party workers to help in the ongoing rescue and rehabilitation operations in floods-hit Assam. "My thoughts are with our brothers and sisters in Assam facing unprecedented floods. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families," Rahul Gandhi said on Twitter.

"I urge Congress workers and leaders to continue extending assistance to rescue & rehabilitation operations," the former Congress chief said.

 

 

The flood situation in Assam remained grim on Wednesday as 12 more people were killed and 55 lakh people affected across 32 districts with the rising Brahmaputra and Barak rivers inundating new areas.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also expressed concern over floods affecting the lives of lakhs of people in Assam and prayed for the safety of the people there.

"There is an appeal to all the workers of the Indian National Congress to stand with the sisters and brothers of Assam in this difficult time and provide all possible help in the relief work," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

 

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Maharashtra Crisis -- Will the Thackeray family lose Shiv Sena?
DNA Video
DNA: President Elections -- Understand the basic difference between opposition parties and BJP
DNA Video
DNA: Over 1000 died in Afghanistan earthquake
DNA Video
DNA: Presidential Elections 2022 -- Untold story of Draupadi Murmu
DNA Video
DNA: Maharashtra Crisis -- Why did rebel MLAs move to Guwahati?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Maharashtra Crisis -- Meaning of split in Shiv Sena?
DNA Video
DNA: Know about Eknath Shinde, who brought storm in Shiv Sena
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 22, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Is Uddhav Thackeray's government set to fall in Maharashtra?
DNA Video
DNA: Draupadi Murmu Vs Yashwant Sinha -- Who will become the next President of India?