Assam: 11 injured in Guwahati grenade blast; red alert issued

A red alert has been issued in Assam's capital city Guwahati as at least 11 people were injured in a grenade blast that took place on Wednesday evening. An anti-talk faction of ULFA led by Paresh Baruah has claimed responsibility for the blast.

Live TV

On Wednesday around 8.05 pm unidentified terrorists on a motorcycle, wearing helmets, lobbed a grenade in front of the Central Mall in Zoo Road, just one kilometre away from Dispur. The injured include two Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) jawans and nine local residents.

Five amongst the injured, who are in a critical condition, have been admitted in the Guwahati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) and the rest are in a private hospital.

The suspected ULFA Swadhin Terrorist Organisation has taken the responsibility of this blast. According to an instruction provided to the media, the 'ULFA Swadhin' had targetted the Assam Police, along with the SSB jawans, posted on the check post in front of Central Mall.

Two security personnel of the SSB, 48-year-old Ramesh Lal and 30-year-old Amulya Lalan have been seriously injured. The list of others injured included a child, whose identity is yet to be ascertained.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has condemned the incident, ordering the Director General of Police (DGP) to immediately investigate the matter and arrest the terrorists. Police check posts are always there near the Central Mall for regular checking of vehicles.

Earlier according to reports, two people were said to be killed. However, there has been no casualty yet. The number of injured is likely to shoot up as several people who had suffered minor injuries and gone home later came to hospitals for treatment.