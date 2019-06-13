close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
PUBG

Assam student commits suicide for not being allowed to play PUBG game

The deceased was a 15-year-old student of Faculty Higher Secondary School, Amingaon, and hailed from Bhaskar Nagar area in Guwahati.

Assam student commits suicide for not being allowed to play PUBG game

Guwahati: A student in Guwahati, Assam, allegedly committed suicide for not being allowed to play the online game, Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG). The deceased was a 15-year-old student of Faculty Higher Secondary School, Amingaon, and hailed from Bhaskar Nagar area in Guwahati.

Live TV

According to sources, the class 10 student committed suicide after his mother, aggravated by her son’s continued PUBG addiction, locked his cell phone away. While his mother was away from home, the kid hanged himself to death for being deprived of playing his favourite game. He was declared brought dead by a local hospital in Guwahati.

A case of unnatural death was registered at Fatasil Ambari police station in this matter.

Recently, in Madhya Pradesh, a 16-year-old was found dead due to heart failure while he was playing PUBG on the mobile phone.

Tags:
PUBGAssam PUBGPUBG game
Next
Story

I am an Indian, will always remain one, says ex-Army officer declared 'foreigner' by NRC tribunal

Must Watch

PT11M37S

5W1H: Watch top news with research and latest updates, 13th June 2019