Assam student commits suicide for not being allowed to play PUBG game

Guwahati: A student in Guwahati, Assam, allegedly committed suicide for not being allowed to play the online game, Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG). The deceased was a 15-year-old student of Faculty Higher Secondary School, Amingaon, and hailed from Bhaskar Nagar area in Guwahati.

According to sources, the class 10 student committed suicide after his mother, aggravated by her son’s continued PUBG addiction, locked his cell phone away. While his mother was away from home, the kid hanged himself to death for being deprived of playing his favourite game. He was declared brought dead by a local hospital in Guwahati.

A case of unnatural death was registered at Fatasil Ambari police station in this matter.

Recently, in Madhya Pradesh, a 16-year-old was found dead due to heart failure while he was playing PUBG on the mobile phone.