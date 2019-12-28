हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Anti-CAA protests

At least 16 arrested in Assam for posting inflammatory posts against citizenship law

GP Singh was posted as Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) as per an order issued in this regard by the state government on December 12.

At least 16 arrested in Assam for posting inflammatory posts against citizenship law
Old image of anti-CAA protests

Guwahati: Assam Police on Saturday said that 16 persons have been arrested in the state as of today in connection with inflammatory online posts regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

"As of December 28, online posts that were inflammatory and/or in conflict with the law are 246. The number of cases registered is 36 and persons arrested are 16. A large number of people were counselled and the posts were deleted," GP Singh, ADGP Law and order, Assam Police said.

Live TV

As of December 23, Dibrugarh police arrested 55 persons for involvement in acts of violence in the district during protests against CAA.

According to police, the arrests were made on the basis of incriminating video evidence collected from CCTV cameras and mobile video clips.

They have been found involved in indulging in violence, vandalism, posting objectionable messages in social media and destruction of public property.

Anti-CAA protestsAssamCitizenship Act2019Assam Police
Centre decides to withdraw 29 columns of Indian Army from Assam, two columns of Assam Rifles from Tripura

