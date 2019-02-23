हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Assam

Death toll in Assam hooch tragedy mounts to 83; state govt announces compensation

The state government has announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased while the affected ones will get Rs 50,000 each.

IANS photo

Guwahati: The death toll in the hooch tragedy in Assam mounted to 83, even as more than 200 people were hospitalised on Saturday. Police have, so far, arrested seven people in connection with the incident. The deaths were reported from Golaghat and Jorhat districts following the consumption of spurious liquor.

The Excise Department of Assam has, meanwhile, destroyed nearly 15,000 litres of liquor across the state.

"83 deaths so far and more than 200 hospitalised. 15,000 litres of liquor has been destroyed across the state and seven people have been arrested in the Golaghat and Jorhat case," Assam Excise Department PRO, S Pandey said.

The state government has announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased while the affected ones will get Rs 50,000 each.

"The next of kin of the victims will be given Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia by the Assam government and the other affected people will get Rs Rs 50,000," Pandey said.

