Five Delhi-bound Rohingya Muslims arrested at Guwahati railway station

New Delhi: The Government Railway Police (GRP) on Tuesday arrested at least five Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar, including a woman, from Guwahati railway station. Initially, the woman and two men were apprehended by the GRP team and based on their interrogations, two other Rohingyas were also nabbed from the station.

The team recovered Myanmar-made cigarettes and tobacco products from their possession.

During routine checking, a GRP team found the woman carrying a court order granting her bail, following her arrest in Manipur. The men had train tickets to Delhi while the woman had a platform ticket.

According to officials, documents obtaining Refugee Certificates from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees office in New Delhi were recovered from them. Fake Aadhaar cards and Myanmar-made white coffee were also recovered from their possession, they said. Preserved fruit packets, sweets and other items made in Myanmar were also seized.

During the interrogations, they confessed that they had plans to go to Delhi and settle down there. They also revealed that in 2018, they were arrested during an attempt to enter the country through Manipur. After spending a year in jail, they were granted bail by the court.