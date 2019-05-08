NRC can be published before July 31 but not after that: SC

The Supreme Court on Wednesday once again clarified that the process for finalisation of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam must be completed on or before July 31, 2019. The apex court added that the process can end early but not get delayed. A special bench of Chief Justice (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi and Justice RF Nariman allowed Prateek Hajela, the NRC coordinator, to use his discretion to proceed as per the law if objectors don't appear.

He informed the top court that the hearing related to consideration of objections on behalf of those left out started from Tuesday but some of them did not appear. "If they are not pressing objections, the law will follow its own course. Remember, you have to finally publish the NRC on July 31, a day earlier but not later," the bench said.

The court also told him to exercise his discretion and keep the law in mind. After going through a report filed by Hajela, the court said, "All that is required is the process of finalisation of NRC to ensure publication of NRC on or before July 31." The court put the matter arising out of implementation of its judgement, for further consideration on July 10.