PM Narendra Modi slams AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal for insulting Assam’s traditional ‘gamosa’

Kokrajhar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has slammed that All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Maulana Badruddin Ajmal for insulting Assam’s traditional ‘gamosa’.

Addressing a rally in poll-bound Assam, the PM said that people are hurt and angry with the incident and termed it as an insult of Assamese culture.

PM Modi made these remarks during his election rally in Kokrajhar during which he said that gamosa is the symbol of the hard work of women of Assam, which was insulted publicly by the AIUDF leader in anger.

"Everyone who loves Assam is hurt and angry after seeing those pictures,’’ the PM said. He was referring to a video in which Badruddin Ajmal was seen throwing the traditional 'gamosa' (stole) on the stage at an election rally.

कल पूरे असम ने देखा है कि कैसे असम की पहचान, असम की बहनों के श्रम के प्रतीक, गमोसा का सरेआम अपमान किया गया। असम को प्यार करने वाला हर व्यक्ति, इन तस्वीरों को देखकर बहुत आहत है, गुस्से में है। इस अपमान की सजा कांग्रेस को तो मिलेगी ही, पूरे महाझूठ को मिलेगी। - पीएम @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/LMpPaYZmjA — BJP (@BJP4India) April 1, 2021

The PM said, "The images have hurt people and made them angry. They will not tolerate this insult to Assam's symbol of identity and the labour of its sisters. People will give an appropriate answer through ballots."

"The Congress and its alliance will be punished for it. We will never allow them to loot the hard-earned peace," he asserted.

