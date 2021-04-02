हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi slams AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal for insulting Assam’s traditional ‘gamosa’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has slammed that All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Maulana Badruddin Ajmal for insulting Assam’s traditional ‘gamosa’.

PM Narendra Modi slams AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal for insulting Assam’s traditional ‘gamosa’

Kokrajhar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has slammed that All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Maulana Badruddin Ajmal for insulting Assam’s traditional ‘gamosa’.

Addressing a rally in poll-bound Assam, the PM said that people are hurt and angry with the incident and termed it as an insult of Assamese culture.

PM Modi made these remarks during his election rally in Kokrajhar during which he said that gamosa is the symbol of the hard work of women of Assam, which was insulted publicly by the AIUDF leader in anger. 

"Everyone who loves Assam is hurt and angry after seeing those pictures,’’ the PM said. He was referring to a video in which Badruddin Ajmal was seen throwing the traditional 'gamosa' (stole) on the stage at an election rally.

 

 

The PM said, "The images have hurt people and made them angry. They will not tolerate this insult to Assam's symbol of identity and the labour of its sisters. People will give an appropriate answer through ballots."

"The Congress and its alliance will be punished for it. We will never allow them to loot the hard-earned peace," he asserted.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Narendra ModiAIUDFBadruddin AjmalAssamgamosa
Next
Story

EVM found in BJP candidate's car in Assam, 4 officials suspended by Election Commission

Must Watch

PT2M20S

Breaking: Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar hospitalized, tested positive for COVID-19 a few days ago