Maharashtra Assembly election 2019

3.2 million tweets recorded for #AssemblyElections2019

Among the most mentioned state leaders on Twitter were Devendra Fadnavis, Manohar Lal Khattar, Aaditya Thackeray, Sharad Pawar, and Subhash Barala. In Haryana, the BJP garnered 54 per cent of the share of mentions followed by the Congress at 40 per cent whereas in Maharashtra, the official handles of the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance took the lead with a 38 per cent share of mentions, followed by the Congress-NCP alliance at 33 per cent.

New Delhi: Microblogging platform Twitter on Friday said it recorded 3.2 million tweets related to the just-concluded Assembly elections in Haryana and Maharashtra.

"With 3.2 million Tweets related to the Assembly Elections 2019, Twitter remains the hub for those who want to engage in meaningful political discourse," Payal Kamat, Senior Associate, Public Policy & Government, Twitter India, said in a statement.

Among the most mentioned state leaders on Twitter were Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis), Manohar Lal Khattar (@mlkhattar), Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray), Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks), and Subhash Barala (@subhashbrala).

Among the contesting parties in Maharashtra, the official handles of the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance took the lead with a 38 per cent share of mentions, followed by the Congress-NCP alliance at 33 per cent.

In Haryana, the BJP garnered 54 per cent of the share of mentions followed by the Congress at 40 per cent.

During the course of the elections in the two states, the top tweeted Assembly Election-related hashtags included #MaharashtraAssemblyPolls, #HaryanaAssemblyPolls, #Maharashtra and #Election2019.

"The past few weeks on Twitter have been engaging and exciting with voters lining up at polling stations in Haryana and Maharashtra to exercise their right to vote, and flocking to Twitter to make their voices heard," Kamat said.

 

