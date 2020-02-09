62.59% turnout in Delhi assembly elections, says EC after Kejriwal questions delay

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India, on Sunday, released the official data of voter turnout in the Delhi assembly election 2020 which stands at 62.59 percent which is about 2% more than the last Lok Sabha elections held in 2019. Ballimaran assembly constituency which comes under Chandni Chowk recorded the highest voter turnout of 71.6 per cent, said Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh. The lowest voter turnout was recorded at Delhi Cantonment which stood at 45.4 per cent.

After the voting ended in the national capital, Aam Adami party was continuously slamming EC for the delay in releasing the official data claiming it to be some conspiracy.

Giving a clarification on the late release of data Ranbir Singh said, ''The voter turnout data is submitted by the returning officers who were busy throughout the night, then they got involved in scrutiny.'' He said there were more than 13,700 polling stations in the national capital and they had to add data from each station and ensure that every vote is accounted for.

Speaking on AAP claims of EVM tampering, EC said that the video released by AAP was thoroughly investigated and no such claims were found to be true. The EC also informed that there was a meeting called at 2 pm where they explained the entire scenario to the respective candidates and their polling agents.

Meanwhile, BJP Delhi Chief Manoj Tiwari said that AAP has the habit of crying, adding, '' If AAP wins then EVM is fine but if BJP wins then EVM is bad.'' He asserted that the BJP lost Jharkhand election but never blamed EVM for that matter.

Election Commission also stated that some incidents occurred that made them feel that police administration should have been more vigilant in the area and they further took cognizance of the matter.

Delhi went to polls on February 8 and the voting ended at 6 pm, however, voting at some area continued due to long queues.