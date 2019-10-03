Aaditya Thackeray declares assets worth Rs 16.05 crore, owns a BMW car

Mumbai: Grandson of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray and party youth president Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday filed his nomination papers from the Worli seat in Mumbai to contest the assembly election in Maharashtra, declaring his total assets which are amounting to Rs 16.05 crore.

Th Shiv Sena scion's immovable assets amoun to Rs Rs 4.67 crore while his movable assets amount to Rs 11.38 crore. Out of the movable assets, Aaditya's bank deposits are worth Rs 10.36 crore and has invested into bond shares amounting to Rs 20.39 lakh. Aaditya also owns a world-class BMW car which is valued approximately at Rs 6.5 lakh.

According to the affidavit submitted by the Shiv Sena scion to the Election Office at the BMC Engineering Hub where Aaditya filed his nomination papers. Aaditya has declared as owning jewellery worth Rs 64.65 lakh. Other assets owned by the Shiv Sena youth president are worth Rs 10.22 lakh.

Aaditya on Thursday filed his nomination papers in the presence of top party leaders including his father and party chief Uddhav Thackeray. Speaking to reporters, Uddhav Thackeray hoped that the voters in Mumbai will support Aditya in the upcoming poll.

Live TV

''There has been a tradition of doing social service in my family. We had earlier thought of not contesting the assembly election but the times are changing now..I promise Aditya will do everything for the welfare of the people in his constituency.''

Ahead of that the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena held a massive roadshow in Mumbai.

Before leaving his home, Aaditya Thackeray also took the blessings of his late grandfather and Shiv Sena founder Bala Saheb Thackeray and shared a picture of the same.

The Thackeray junior was accompanied by his father and party chief Uddhav, mother and younger brother and most of the top Shiv Sena leaders. Aditya's roadshow passed from Lower Parel's 'Shivalaya', Shiv Sena branch before he filled his candidature nomination form.

On his way to the office of Returning Officer to file nomination from the Worli Assembly constituency, Aaditya thanked people for their immense support.

Aaditya is the first member of the Thackeray family to contest an election after Shalini Thackeray, who had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Shalini is the wife of Jeetendra Thackeray, a cousin of MNS founder Raj Thackeray.

Aditya Thackeray, a BA and LLB, is the son of Uddhav and Rashmi Thackeray and has a younger brother, Tejas Thackeray. The grand old party has been projecting Aditya Thackeray as the chief ministerial candidate of Shiv Sena, if the BJP- Shiv Sena alliance returns to power in Maharashtra.

Aditya Thackeray was appointed as the Yuva Sena President in 2010 and was subsequently named a `leader` of the Shiv Sena in 2018. A fitness and sports enthusiast, he is also the President of the Mumbai District Football Association.