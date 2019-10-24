close

Assembly Election 2019

After Maharashtra, Haryana we will win in Delhi and Jharkhand too: Prakash Javadekar

New Delhi: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday said that apart from winning the Haryana and Maharashtra Assembly elections, the BJP will win in upcoming Jharkhand and Delhi polls as well.

"After five years, people gave us more mandate in Lok Sabha elections. Now they will give us more mandate in Assembly elections. After Maharashtra and Haryana, Jharkhand and Delhi also we are winning," Javadekar told ANI.

While talking to media, Javadekar said that people of Maharashtra and Haryana have trust in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the works done by the governments in the respective states.

Assembly elections were held in Maharashtra and Haryana on October 21, while counting of votes is currently underway. 

Meanwhile, talking about India`s jump of 14 positions to be ranked 63rd in the World Bank`s ease of doing business rankings, Javadekar said, "India is becoming very hot destination for FDI and other business because of conscious policy decisions and practicies adopted by Narendra Modi government, which is proving real ease of doing business and ease of living. Therefore, people are preferring India over many other countries."

He added, "We were 142 in ease of doing business ranking in 2014. Last year, we were 77 and now this year we have again jumped to 63. Our march towards providing ease of doing business and ease of living will continue and that is what India deserves." 

