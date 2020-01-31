हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
delhi assembly election 2020

Ahead of Delhi poll, Congress suspends ex-MP Mahabal Mishra for anti-party activities

Earlier this month, Mishra's son Vinay Kumar Mishra, who had unsuccessfully contested the last assembly election from the Palam seat, had joined the Aam Aadmi Party.

Ahead of Delhi poll, Congress suspends ex-MP Mahabal Mishra for anti-party activities
Pic Courtesy: Youtube

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday suspended ex-MP Mahabal Mishra for anti-party activities during campaigning for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

Earlier this month, Mishra's son Vinay Kumar Mishra, who had unsuccessfully contested the last assembly election from the Palam seat, had joined the Aam Aadmi Party.

Vinay Kumar Mishra has been given an AAP ticket from Dwarka and is taking on former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri's grandson Adarsh Shastri, who switched sides from the AAP to the Congress ahead of the polls.

"Mahabal Mishra, Ex-MP has been suspended from the Congress Party with immediate effect for anti-party activities with regard to the ongoing Delhi Assembly elections," a statement issued by AICC Delhi in-charge P C Chacko said.

Tags:
delhi assembly election 2020Delhi Assembly poll 2020Delhi election 2020Delhi poll 2020Mahabal Mishra
Next
Story

Delhi assembly election 2020: BJP's election manifesto is 'Jumla Patra', says AAP

Must Watch

PT4M30S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired; January 31, 2020