Amid Maharashtra deadlock, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut quotes Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s 'Agneepath'

Amid the ongoing political drama in Maharashtra over the formation of government in the state, ailing Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday posted a tweet mentioning the word 'Agneepath' three times. Raut's tweet sent a clear message that Shiv Sena's path to form the new government in Maharashtra with the support of Congress and NCP is not going to be easy.

On Tuesday, Raut had quoted poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan to stress that Shiv Sena was committed to form the next government in the state and the party will not give up and on Wednesday he tweeted: "Agneepath, agneepath, agneepath..."(path of fire). It is to be noted that 'Agneepath' is a famous poem by well-known poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan. 'Agneepath' was also the title of a film featuring Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

अग्नीपथ... — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) November 13, 2019

Raut, 57, is currently admitted at Lilavati Hospital at Mumbai after undergoing an angioplasty procedure on Monday. The Shiv Sena leader, however, is keeping a close watch over the changing political scenario in Maharashtra and is actively involved in from Congress and NCP for a Shiv Sena-led government in the state.

It is to be noted that the President's Rule was imposed in Maharashtra on Tuesday (November 12) after no political party or alliance failed to stake claim to form a stable government in the statement. But Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP are busy in hectic parleys to end political uncertainty in the state with the sources claiming that the NCP, Shiv Sena and Congress have agreed on a power-sharing deal.

Sources told Zee Media on Wednesday that Sharad Pawar-led NCP and Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena have arrived at a consensus on ''50-50 power-sharing formula'' in Maharashtra.

The two sides have reportedly agreed to share the chief ministerial position for 2.5 years each, while the Congress – the third partner in the power-sharing deal – has settled on the post of deputy chief minister for five years.