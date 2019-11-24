Amid Maharashtra drama, Shahapur NCP MLA Daulat Daroda goes 'missing', police complaint filed

In an unprecedented turn of events which left political watchers stunned, the BJP on Saturday (November 23) succeeded in returning to power in Maharashtra with the help of senior NCP MLA Ajit Pawar.

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis took oath as chief minister of Maharashtra for the second consecutive term at a time when the talks between Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena over government formation in the state had seemingly reached the final stage on Friday. As the day progressed, allegations and counter-allegations from an elated BJP-led camp on one side and the stunned Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine on the other continued thick and fast.

Sharad Pawar-led NCP swung into action immediately with the party patriarch wasting no time in getting into damage control mode. By Saturday evening, Ajit Pawar was removed as the party's legislature unit leader for joining hands with the BJP without the permission of Sharad Pawar. Ajit Pawar's actions defied the party's policies, said a resolution passed at the legislature wing's meeting, attended by Sharad Pawar. State NCP chief Jayant Patil will have all the constitutional rights till the next legislature party leader is elected, it said.

Amid all these political developments, a 'missing' person complaint was filed on Saturday (November 21) for an MLA from the Sharad Pawar-led NCP.

Daulat Daroda, the NCP MLA from Shahapur, went 'missing' after reaching Raj Bhavan in Mumbai on Saturday to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar as chief minister and deputy CM, respectively.

Live TV

Sources told Zee Media that Daroda had left his constituency on Friday (November 22) along with his son Karan and his family claimed that they are unable to get in touch with him since he reached Mumbai. It is learnt that former MLA Pandurang Barora has filed a missing complaint about Daroda at Shahapur police station.

Sources claimed that NCP MLA from Nashik Kalwan, Nitin Pawar, is also reportedly 'missing'.