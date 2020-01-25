हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
delhi assembly election 2020

Arvind Kejriwal asks Amit Shah who took care of BJP supporters children's education in Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal said that entire Delhi is his family and I will always take care of them like an elder son. 

Arvind Kejriwal asks Amit Shah who took care of BJP supporters children's education in Delhi
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@AamAadmiParty

New Delhi: Questioning Home Minister Amit Shah's over his recent visit to BJP supporters house in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that he should ask his supporters who took care of their children's education and provided 24 hours electricity supply. Kejriwal added that its the AAP government who provided free water and travel facilities to Delhiites during the time of inflation. 

Kejriwal said that entire Delhi is his family and I will always take care of them like an elder son. 

Sharing Amit Shah's tweet, Kejriwal wrote, "You must ask BJP supporters, who took care of their children's education for five years, who provided 24 hours of electricity to them when you have caused so much inflation, who are those who made electricity, bus travel free for them. These are all people of my family, I have taken care of them as an elder son."

He further said, "Sir, you remembered him at the time of the election. We are all like a family of 2 crore people in Delhi. In five years, we have changed Delhi together.''

Live TV

On Saturday, Arvind Kejriwal held a roadshow at Karol Bagh where he was seen accompanied with thousands of AAP supporters. Kejriwal in his address said that he will ensure 
24 hours of water supply for the next five years and further appealed to BJP and Congress to continue to stay in their party. 

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal read out the Preamble of the Constitution at the Republic Day celebration at Chhatrasal Stadium and asserted that the responsibility of protecting the Constitution lies with citizens of the country.

 

delhi assembly election 2020Arvind KejriwalAmit ShahTwitter War
