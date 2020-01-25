Arvind Kejriwal asks Amit Shah who took care of BJP supporters children's education in Delhi

New Delhi: Questioning Home Minister Amit Shah's over his recent visit to BJP supporters house in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that he should ask his supporters who took care of their children's education and provided 24 hours electricity supply. Kejriwal added that its the AAP government who provided free water and travel facilities to Delhiites during the time of inflation.

Kejriwal said that entire Delhi is his family and I will always take care of them like an elder son.

Sharing Amit Shah's tweet, Kejriwal wrote, "You must ask BJP supporters, who took care of their children's education for five years, who provided 24 hours of electricity to them when you have caused so much inflation, who are those who made electricity, bus travel free for them. These are all people of my family, I have taken care of them as an elder son."

आप भाजपा समर्थकों से ज़रूर पूछिएगा 5 साल उनके बच्चों की पढ़ाई का ख्याल किसने रखा,उनके लिए 24 घंटे बिजली किसने की,जब आपने इतनी महंगाई कर दी तो उनके बिजली पानी बस यात्रा फ़्री करके किसने उन्हें गले लगाया? ये सब मेरे दिल्ली परिवार के लोग हैं सर,मैंने इनका बड़ा बेटा बनके ख्याल रखा है https://t.co/7SPUk1s1ZW — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 25, 2020

He further said, "Sir, you remembered him at the time of the election. We are all like a family of 2 crore people in Delhi. In five years, we have changed Delhi together.''

Live TV

On Saturday, Arvind Kejriwal held a roadshow at Karol Bagh where he was seen accompanied with thousands of AAP supporters. Kejriwal in his address said that he will ensure

24 hours of water supply for the next five years and further appealed to BJP and Congress to continue to stay in their party.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal read out the Preamble of the Constitution at the Republic Day celebration at Chhatrasal Stadium and asserted that the responsibility of protecting the Constitution lies with citizens of the country.