Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP gets TMC support in Delhi Assembly election 2020

New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has received support from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of Mamata Banerjee for the Delhi Assembly election 2020. TMC national spokesperson Derek O' Brien on Thursday backed AAP in Delhi election and uploaded a video on his Twitter handle in which he endorsed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the candidate from Rajendra Nagar constituency Raghav Chadha and all AAP candidates in the 68 other Assembly seats of the national capital.

"Vote for @AamAadmiParty, Vote for the candidate from Rajendra Nagar constituency @raghav_chadha, Vote for @ArvindKejriwal and all AAP candidates in Delhi," O' Brien tweeted.

In the video, O' Brien is in Rajendra Nagar constituency in Central Delhi where he endorses the Kejriwal government saying it has delivered what it promised in terms of health, education, water, electricity and pollution.

"What they promised, they have delivered. The candidate here is Raghav Chadha, he is a boy from here, very enthusiastic. One of the youngest bright minds I have seen in Delhi. Vote for AAP, vote for Raghav Chadha. May the Aam Admi Party do very very well," said O' Brien.

AAP and TMC have spoken in one voice on several issues with Mamata Banerjee and Arvin Kejriwal also sharing a cordial relationship over the years. The Delhi CM came out in support of his West Bengal counterpart during Lok Sabha election 2019 and also during her face-off with the Centre over Kolkata police chief Rajeev Kumar. Banerjee too on her part condemned attacks on Kejriwal during the general elections and lashed out at the BJP over the issue.

Delhi is voting in a single phase to elect a new 70-member Assembly on February 8, 2020. The counting of votes will take place three days later on February 11 and the results will be declared simultaneously. The main contest in Delhi is between AAP, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress.

In the last Delhi poll in 2015, AAP swept to power winning 67 seats with the BJP securing three and the Congress ending up with a zero.

(With inputs from PTI)