As Maharashtra stalemate continues, Amit Shah meets PM Narendra Modi: Sources

Amid high-octane political drama between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena over government formation in Maharashtra, a series of meetings is on between BJP leaders in Delhi to resolve the crisis as soon as possible.

Sources told Zee Media that Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday to hold discussions over this matter. It is learnt that Shah also held talks with senior BJP leader Bhupinder Yadav over government formation in Maharashtra in alliance with Shiv Sena.

The government formation in Maharashtra has been delayed as the BJP and Shiv Sena have been unable to reach an agreement over the post of the chief minister with the Shiv Sena demanding a coalition government under 50:50 formula in which the chief ministerial post is to be divided between the two parties for 2.5 years. Sources said that Shah and other BJP leaders are against this proposal and the party has made it clear to its bickering ally that only Devendra Fadnavis will occupy the chief minister's chair for five years.

The central leadership of BJP is confident that Shiv Sena will ultimately give up its demand of supporting the BJP only after the acceptance of 50:50 formula. Yadav, who is also the election in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, is in regular touch with central leadership of the BJP and is regularly updating them about the changing political situation in Maharashtra.

Sources claimed that the BJP has made up its mind to accept the implementation of President's rule in the state rather than sharing the chief minister's post with Shiv Sena. The BJP, however, will not stake claim to form the government without Shiv Sena's support and the party will approach Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to stake claim to form the government only after sealing a deal with Shiv Sena.

In a related development, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday challenged BJP to form a government in Maharashtra, saying he wants to test the political skills of Amit Shah.

Addressing a press conference after meeting Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who has been taking potshots the BJP incessantly over government formation, the NCP chief made it clear that his party will not support Shiv Sena to form the next government. Earlier on Wednesday, it was reported that NCP had proposed 50:50 formula to Shiv Sena for government formation in Maharashtra.

It is to be noted that the results for Maharashtra Assembly election were decalred on October 24 with the BJP emerging as single largest party after winning 105 seats. Shiv Sena, which contested the election in alliance with the BJP, finished at second place with 56 seats. The NCP performed spectacularly to win 54 seats while its alliance partner managed to emerged victorious on 44 seats.