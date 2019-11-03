As tussle over power-sharing continues, Shiv Sena attacks BJP again

Amid the ongoing tug-of-war between allies Shiv Sena and BJP over government formation in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday launched fresh attack on the BJP. Raut, who has been taking a dig at the BJP ever since the announcement of Maharashtra result on October 24, made use of a popular couplet by Wasim Barelvi to launch an indirect attack on the BJP.

"Usulon par jahan aanch aaye takrana zaruri hai. Jo zinda ho to phir zinda nazar aana zaroori hai," he tweeted.

उसूलों पर जहाँ आँच आये,

टकराना ज़रूरी है

जो ज़िन्दा हो,

तो फिर ज़िन्दा नज़र आना ज़रूरी है ....

जय महाराष्ट्र... — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) November 3, 2019

Talking to Zee News, Raut on Sunday stressed that a Shiv Sainik will take oath as new chief minister of Maharashtra. The Rajya Sabha MP remarked that there is no communication gap from Shiv Sena's side and the deadlock in government formation is only due to people who are unwilling to live up to their promise. Referring to BJP's silence over this matter, Raut said that this is quite mysterious.

Ever since the announcement of Assembly election results, the Shiv Sena has been putting pressure on the BJP to respect the 50-50 power-sharing agreement agreed by BJP president Amit Shah in a meeting with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray before the Lok Sabha poll, The BJP, however, is reluctant to accept the Sena's demand with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis recently stressing that the BJP had never promised to share chief minister's post for a period of two-and-a-half years with Shiv Sena.

Raut has repeatedly maintained that BJP must stick to the 50-50 formula if it wants to form government in the state with Shiv Sena's support and the latest tweet by Sena should be seen as yet another reminder from the party that it would not give up its demand of 50-50 formula.

It is to be noted that the BJP has emerged as the single largest party in 288-member Maharashtra Assembly after winning 105 seats, while the Shiv Sena has 56 seats in its kitty. Earlier, Raut had said that Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray had resolved to make a Shiv Sainik the chief minister of Maharashtra and the party will make this a reality.

On Saturday, Raut had launched a sharp attack on BJP after a senior leader of the saffron party claimed that President's rule will be imposed in the state after November 7 if new government is not sworn-in till then, saying that the statement by BJP leader comes as an "insult" to the public mandate and warned that Shiv Sena will drop its "wait and watch mode" now. "Shiv Sena will soon drop wait and watch mode," Raut stated. He also added that the President is the Constitutional head of the country and any attempts by the BJP to misuse the office of President is "a threat to the country".