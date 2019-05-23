Assembly election results 2019 live updates: Who will win in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim; Congress, BJP, NPP, PPA

The counting for 32 Assembly seats in Sikkim and 57 out of 60 Assembly seats in Arunachal Pradesh is set to begin at 8 AM. Early election trends, depicting the likely winners and trailing candidates, will start pouring in at around 10 am. The pace of declaration of results may be slower this time since the Election Commission will also tally the voter-verified paperaudit trail (VVPAT) slips with five EVMs per assembly segments.

In Arunachal Pradesh, the key parties are BJP, Congress, and Conrad Sangma led National People’s Party (NPP), People’ party of Arunachal Pradesh (PPA) and Janata Dal (Secular). Incumbent CM BJP's Pema Khandu is contesting the elections from the Mukto Vidhan Sabha constituency. Former chief minister Gegong Apang, who recently quit BJP, is fighting on Janata Dal (Secular) ticket. Congress' Ninong Ering who is the sitting Member of Parliament (MP) from Arunachal east is contesting Assembly elections from Pasighat west seat.

Assembly election results 2019 of Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim

The prominent candidates in Sikkim include Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) president and chief minister Pawan Kumar Chamling, who is seeking a record eighth successive term as an MLA and is contesting from two assembly seats - Poklok-Kamrang and Namchi-Singhithang. Hamro Sikkim Party (HSP) working president and former footballer Bhaichung Bhutia has entered into the fray from two assembly seats as well, including Gangtok, reserved seat for the indigenous Bhutia-Lepcha communities.

