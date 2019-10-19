close

Maharashtra Assembly election 2019

B-Town actors campaign for BJP candidates ahead of assembly elections in Haryana and Maharastra

Govinda was seen campaigning for veteran politician Chainsukh Madanlal Sancheti whereas Sunny Deol and Hema Malini campaigned for Om Parkash Dhankar and Krishan Lal Panwar respectively.

B-Town actors campaign for BJP candidates ahead of assembly elections in Haryana and Maharastra
Image courtesy: ANI

Haryana/Maharastra: On Saturday, the last day of campaigning ahead of assembly election in Maharastra and Haryana, top bollywood celebrities were seen canvassing in favour of BJP candidatwes in the two poll-bound states.

Earlier today, famous actor Govinda was seen campaigning for veteran politician Chainsukh Madanlal Sancheti who is the BJP candidate from Malkapur assembly constituency, in Maharastra.

Haryana too observed visit of two bollywood celebrities - Sunny Deol and Hema Malini - campaigning for BJP candidates in different constituencies.

Live TV

Actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol was here to campaign for Om Parkash Dhankar who is minister in Haryana government. Dhankar is contesting from Badli assembly constituency.

Actress and BJP MP from Mathura Hema Malini also visited Haryana and addressed a public rally in Panipat while she was campaigning for Krishan Lal Panwar, the BJP candidate from Israna assembly constituency.

Later the actress also visited Jhunjhunu to campaign for Sushila Sigra in Rajasthan for the by-polls. Sigra is the BJP candidate from Mandawa.

The states will observe single-phase voting for the Assembly elections on 21 October. he counting of votes will take place on October 24.

(With ANI inputs)

