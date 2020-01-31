BJP mocking Delhi people by making fake videos of mohalla clinics: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal on Friday slammed BJP over making videos which showcased the poor conditions of Mohalla Clinics in the national capital. Kejriwal said that BJP is demeaning the people of Delhi by making such fake vidoes as they have worked really hard to establish 450 World Class Mohalla Clinics.

Sharing a news article, Kejriwal wrote, ''The BJP once again mocked the people of Delhi by making fake videos. Delhiites worked hard to build 450 World Class Mohalla Clinics. Delhi's name has gone high in the world map. Today, BJP's lie was caught in media investigation. The people of Delhi are very happy with the Mohalla Clinic.''

भाजपा ने एक बार फिर फर्जी वीडयो जारी कर दिल्ली के लोगों का मज़ाक उड़ाया। दिल्लीवालों ने मेहनत कर के 450 वर्ल्ड क्लास मोहल्ला क्लिनिक बनाए। पूरी दुनिया में दिल्ली का नाम रोशन किया। आज मीडिया की जांच में भाजपा का झूठ पकड़ा गया। दिल्ली के लोग मोहल्ला क्लिनिक से बेहद खुश है। pic.twitter.com/9pSSjSPGN0 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 31, 2020

Minutes after sharing the article, Kejriwal uploaded a video in which he said that if you are BJP supporter stay at your party but vote for AAP because the his government has worked really hard for the development of Delhi in last five years.

The twitter war continued as BJP leader Amit Malviya replied to Kejriwal's tweet with a video showing the poor condition of Mohalla Clinics in his area.

Earlier, on Thrusday AAP has received support from Mamata Banerjee's party Trinamool Congress (TMC) for the Delhi Assembly election 2020.

TMC national spokesperson Derek O' Brien uploaded a video backing AAP in Delhi election and on his Twitter handle in which he endorsed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi will go to polls on February 8 and the results will be held on February 11.