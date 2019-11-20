BJP releases fifth list of candidates for Jharkhand assembly election

Ranchi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released the fifth list of candidates for the upcoming Jharkhand assembly election, on Wednesday (November 20).

The fifth list includes the names of eight candidates which include Beni Prasad Gupta from Pakud constituency, Loknath Mahato from Bargaon, Ranjan Kumar from Ramgarh, Pradeep Sah from Dumri, Laxman Nayak from Gomia, Vikram Pandey from Tudu, Devender Singh from Jamshedpur West and Samri Lal from Kake seat.

Earlier, on Saturday (November 16) BJP had released its fourth list which had the names of Mochiram Bauri from Jugsalai (SC), Sudhir Sundi from Jaganathpur (ST) and Reeta Devi Munda from Tamar (ST) seats mentioned in it. Till now BJP has declared a total of 79 candidates.

Jharkhand will be voting on 81 assembly seat five-phases in the upcoming polls which will begin from November 30-December 20. The results will be announced on December 23.

The BJP is fighting the Congress-JMM alliance to retain power in the state under the leadership of Chief Minister Raghubar Das.

The BJP's alliance with the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) has hit hurdles after its ally named several candidates on the seats from where the saffron party has also fielded its nominees.