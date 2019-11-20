close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jharkhand Assembly election

BJP releases fifth list of candidates for Jharkhand assembly election

The fifth list includes the names of eight candidates which include Beni Prasad Gupta from Pakud constituency, Loknath Mahato from Bargaon, Ranjan  Kumar from Ramgarh, Pradeep Sah from Dumri, Laxman Nayak from Gomia, Vikram Pandey from Tudu, Devender Singh from Jamshedpur West and Samri Lal from Kake seat. 

BJP releases fifth list of candidates for Jharkhand assembly election

Ranchi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released the fifth list of candidates for the upcoming Jharkhand assembly election, on Wednesday (November 20).

The fifth list includes the names of eight candidates which include Beni Prasad Gupta from Pakud constituency, Loknath Mahato from Bargaon, Ranjan  Kumar from Ramgarh, Pradeep Sah from Dumri, Laxman Nayak from Gomia, Vikram Pandey from Tudu, Devender Singh from Jamshedpur West and Samri Lal from Kake seat. 

Earlier, on Saturday (November 16) BJP had released its fourth list which had the names of Mochiram Bauri from Jugsalai (SC), Sudhir Sundi from Jaganathpur (ST) and Reeta Devi Munda from Tamar (ST) seats mentioned in it. Till now BJP has declared a total of 79 candidates.

Jharkhand will be voting on 81 assembly seat five-phases in the upcoming polls which will begin from November 30-December 20. The results will be announced on December 23. 

The BJP is fighting the Congress-JMM alliance to retain power in the state under the leadership of Chief Minister Raghubar Das.

The BJP's alliance with the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) has hit hurdles after its ally named several candidates on the seats from where the saffron party has also fielded its nominees.

Tags:
Jharkhand Assembly electionJharkhand assembly election 2019Assembly Election 2019Assembly electionjharkhand electionBharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
Next
Story

Will form a stable government soon in Maharashtra, says Prithviraj Chavan after Congress-NCP meeting

Must Watch

PT9M27S

DNA analysis of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir post abrogation of Article 370