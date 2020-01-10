BJP releases list of 15-member election committee for Delhi assembly poll

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari on Friday announced the election committee, comprising 15 members, for the upcoming Delhi assembly election.

The committee includes-- Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari, National general secretary Dr Anil Jain, National vice president Dushyant Gautam, Dr Harsh Vardhan, Vijay Goyal, RP Singh, and Siddharthan. It also includes Ramesh Bidhuri, Pravesh Sahib Singh Verma, Meenakshi Lekhi, Gautam Gambhir, Hansraj Hans, Vijender Gupta, Satish Upadhyay and Poonam Parashar.

The voting for assembly election in Delhi will be held on February 8, while the counting of votes will be held on February 11, the Election Commission announced on Monday. Voting will be held across 13,750 polling stations and the Model Code of Conduct is effective immediately, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said. The term of the 70-member Delhi Assembly is ending on February 22 and a new House has to be constituted before that.

The contentious National Register of Citizens (NRC), Citizenship Amendment Act, air pollution, women’s safety, and statehood demand for Delhi are some issues that are likely to dominate the election narrative.

Chief Minister Kejriwal’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is seeking re-election after recording a massive win in 2015. Delhi's ruling party AAP, as well as BJP and Congress, have already begun door-to-door canvassing ahead of the announcement of dates for the assembly election.