BJP-Shiv Sena set to form government in Maharashtra, but Sharad Pawar proves his mettle

MUMBAI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiv Sena succeeded in achieving a comfortable majority in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly after winning over 155 seats of the 274 results declared by the Election Commission till 10 pm. on Thursday.

As per the results announced by the EC so far, the BJP had won 99 seats and was leading in another 6, while Shiv Sena won 56 seats. The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance has crossed the magic mark of 144 and is set to return to power once again.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by veteran leader Sharad Pawar emerged as the 'real' winner of Maharashtra assembly election as the NCP won 51 seats and was leading in three. NCP's ally Congress won 39 and was leading on five seats.

In 2014 Assembly election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) finished on top with 122 seats in its kitty, while its coalition partner Shiv Sena managed to win 63 seats. The Congress won 42 seats in 2014, while Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) emerged victorious on 41 seats.

Among the smaller parties and independents, the Bahujan Vikash Aghadi of Prakash Ambedkar made its debut in this election and the party won two seats and was leading in one. The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, Prahar Janshakti Party and Samajwadi Party have won two seats each. The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, the Swabhimani Shetkari Party, the CPI-M, the Rashtriya Samaj Party, the Jan Surajya Party and the Krantikari Shetkari Party have registered victory on one seat each. Among the independents, 13 emerged victorious.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis won from Nagpur South West seat, while Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray registered a comfortable victory from Worli. Ashish Shettar of BJP won from Vandre West and Eknath Shinde of Shiv Sena emerged victorious from Kopri-Pachpakhadi. Hitendra Thakur of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi defeated Shiv Sena candidate and encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma from Nalasopara seat.

Former Maharashtra chief ministers and Congress leaders Ashok Chavan and Prithviraj Chavan won from Bhokar and Karad South respectively. Former Maharashtra deputy chief minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar registered a comfortable victory from Baramati, while senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal won from Yevla.