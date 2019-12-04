हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jharkhand assembly election 2019

BJP will return to power in Jharkhand, Congress on verge of extinction: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said that the Congress was on the verge of extinction in Jharkhand and people of the state will vote CM Raghubar Das back to power for further development.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said that the Congress was on the verge of extinction in Jharkhand and BJP will return to power in the state. Gadkari expressed confidence that people of Jharkhand will vote CM Raghubar Das back to power for further development of the state.

The senior BJP leader rejected the reports that the below-par performance of the party in recently concluded Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana has deflated the morale of the party and BJP was not fighting the Jharkhand election with much enthusiasm, saying that the party was using all its resources to script victory in the state. Commenting on Congress-Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-Rashtriya Janata Dal alliance, Gadkari said that these parties had contested together in 2014 too but were defeated by the BJP.

Talking about the government formation in Maharashtra, Gadkari said that BJP-Shiv Sena alliance was given the mandate to form the government and the Congress and NCP were rejected by the voters but Shiv Sena betrayed the mandate and decided to join hands with the Congress and NCP to grab the chief minister's post. The Nagpur MP remarked that many supporters of Shiv Sena and NCP are unhappy over this 'unholy' alliance because Shiv Sena is ideologically opposed to the Congress and NCP. Gadkari noted that this alliance is not based on ideologies and principles and the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress will not complete the five-year term.

Launching a direct attack on Shiv Sena, Gadkari said that Uddhav Thackeray-led party wanted the chief minister's post and kept on repeating that the BJP had promised to implement the 50-50 formula but the BJP had never promised to share the CM post with the Shiv Sena.

Talking about legal cases against former Union Minister P Chidambaram, Gadkari said that the BJP-led government at the Centre have never been vindictive. He added that when Chidambaram was Home Minister during Congress rule, he filed false cases against me, he also filed false cases against PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah

Commenting on the slowdown in the economy, Gadkari said that the GDP has gone down to 4.5% due to global causes and slowdown in supply and demand. He remarked that the Indian economy is still the fastest economy in the world and by 2030 Indian economy will become the third-largest economy in the world.

BJP will lose due to Raghubar Das, may not win more than 15 seats in Jharkhand: Saryu Rai

