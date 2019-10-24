close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Assembly Election 2019

BJP will win Adampur seat in Haryana: Sonali Phogat

Sonali Phogat expressed confidence that BJP will win the Adampur assembly constituency seat in Haryana. Phogat, who became famous with her TikTok videos, is contesting the assembly elections in Haryana on a BJP ticket from Adampur. 

BJP will win Adampur seat in Haryana: Sonali Phogat

Hisar: TikTok star and BJP candidate Sonali Phogat on Thursday expressed confidence that BJP will win the Adampur assembly constituency seat in Haryana. Phogat, who became famous with her TikTok videos, is contesting the assembly elections in Haryana on a BJP ticket from Adampur. 

She is up against senior Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi, a three-time sitting legislator from the constituency and son of former chief minister late Bhajan Lal.

"As the talks are going on everywhere that BJP is going to win these elections, I am sure, in Adampur as well, BJP will win," she said while speaking to ANI before the counting began.

When asked how she is so confident about her win, Sonali said it is because the people of Adampur want development in the constituency. "Yes, the Adampur seat did belong to a particular family but now people have made their minds that they want development," she said.

BJP worked for this constituency even when we didn`t win from this seat, she claimed.

Phogat is contesting against senior Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi, a three-time sitting legislator from the constituency and son of former Chief Minister late Bhajan Lal.

Phogat said being a TikTok star did help because people already knew her."They asked me what are you going to do? I have promised the people that I will work for the people of this constituency no matter what," she said. Rejecting some exit polls which suggested a tough battle for the BJP in the state, the BJP candidate said, "ML Khattar will be the Chief Minister."

Counting of votes polled in Haryana Assembly elections has begun. The state went to Assembly polls for 90 seats on October 21 amid tight security. 

In the 2014 elections, BJP had won 47 seats and formed the government on its own strength while the Congress managed 15 seats. The INLD finished second with 19 seats.

Tags:
Assembly Election 2019Haryana Assembly election 2019Assembly electionState Assembly Elections 2019
Next
Story

Assembly election results 2019: BJP and Congress in neck and neck fight in Haryana

Must Watch

PT16M8S

Counting day of Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly election votes