Boost for AAP as four Congress leaders join the party ahead of February 8 Assembly election

In a major boost for ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of February 8 Assembly election in Delhi, former Badarpur MLA Ram Singh, Vinay Mishra, son of former Congress MP Mahabal Mishra; Jai Bhagwan Upkar and Deepu Chaudhary joined the AAP on Monday (January 13). These leaders joined the AAP in the presence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

In the presence of @ArvindKejriwal, @msisodia and @SanjayAzadSln, former Congress leaders Vinay Mishra and Ram Singh Netaji joined AAP today. pic.twitter.com/SUn2mtWaCB — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) January 13, 2020

Jai Bhagwan is a councillor from Delhi Rohini ward and is a social activist, while Deepu Chaudhary is a Congress leader from Gandhinagar Assembly constituency and a known face in the area.

According to AAP, all these leaders have decided to join the party after getting impressed by the good work done by Kejriwal-led government in Delhi in the last five years.

Notably, Ram Singh had won his first election as an Independent candidate and he was elected MLA for the second time as a Bahujan Samaj Party member.

The decision of these leaders to join the AAP is seen as a blow to Congress and it has come few days after five-time Congress MLA from Matia Mahal Shoaib Iqbal decided to join the AAP.

It may be recalled that four-term Congress MLA Prahlad Singh Sawhney, who was elected in the 1998, 2003, 2008 and 2013 elections, had decided to quit the grand old party and join the AAP in 2019.