Campaigning for Delhi Assembly election 2020 ends, voting on February 8

Campaigning for the Delhi Assembly Election 2020 ended at 5 pm on Thursday (February 6) with the senior leaders of the BJP, AAP and the Congress taking to the roads on Thursday to seek votes for their respective parties.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held his “Vijay Sankalp Yatra” roadshow in some areas of South Delhi, while Union Home Minister Amit Shah conducted roadshows in North East Delhi and West Delhi. BJP’s national president J P Nadda held roadshows in West and North West Delhi.

During the campaigning, the AAP tried to woo the voters by highlighting the works done by the AAP government in Delhi in the last five years. With the slogan, ‘Achhe beetay 5 saal, lage raho Kejriwal', the AAP leaders kept on talking about the work done by Delhi CM Kejriwal in the field of utilities, health and education.

"The time for campaigning has come to an end. I am proud of each Aam Aadmi Party worker and supporter who helped carry out a an ideal election campaign, winning people's hearts. God always supports those who do work on the path of truth. I am confident that on February 8, people will vote for those who have worked," said Delhi CM Kejriwal.

The BJP's campaign was led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and several top leaders of the BJP including Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed rallies in different parts of the city to woo the voters. The BJP's campaign was focused on nationalism and the steps taken by PM Modi for the development of the country, including abrogation of Article 370 and the Citizenship Amendment Act.

"During the election, I got a chance to interact with the people of Delhi. Delhi is tired of false promises, appeasement, and anarchy, and all it wants now is growth. The support shown to the BJP in Delhi shows that it will form the government on February 11, winning over 45 seats," tweeted Amit Shah.

The Congress, which remained in power in Delhi from 1998 to 2013 with Sheila Dikshit as the Chief Minister, launched its election campaign quite late and the party remained focused on highlighting the development work that happened during the tenure of late chief minister. For the Congress, its interim president Sonia Gandhi did not campaign due to ill-health and former president Rahul Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka only campaigned for a couple of days.

The polling for Delhi Assembly election 2020 is scheduled to take place on February 8 (Saturday) and the counting will take place on February 11.