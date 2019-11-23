Chief Minister of Maharashtra: Devendra Fadnavis changes Twitter bio soon after taking oath

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis once again changed his Twitter bio to 'Chief Minister of Maharashtra' soon after he was sworn-in to the office for a second consecutive term earlier on Saturday.

In a big twist, Fadnavis was made the CM of Maharashtra after the BJP was supported by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar, who took oath as the Deputy CM. Both the leaders took oaths at around 8 am on Saturday and thus ending the month-long political crisis in Maharashtra.

Amid the political stalemate, Fadnavis had changed his Twitter bio twice. On November 8, after submitting his resignation, the BJP leader called himself the 'caretaker chief minister of Maharashtra' and when President's Rule was imposed in the state, he introduced himself on Twitter as 'Maharashtra's sevak'.

He also posted pictures from the oath-taking ceremony and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for their best wishes to him.

Hon Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari administered the oath of Chief Minister of Maharashtra to Shri Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM to Shri Ajit Pawar. pic.twitter.com/88AXf9EYV3 — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) November 23, 2019

Fadnavis had been made Maharashtra CM for the second consecutive term. BJP had always maintained that the party would be headed in Maharashtra by Fadnavis if they win the Assembly election.

The BJP bagged 105 seats and emerged as the single-largest party its ally Shiv Sena won 56 seats. Sena later parted ways from BJP after the party rejected its claim to have an alliance government under 50:50 formula and rotational CM. Uddhav Thackeray, the Sena chief, then explored ways to form a non-BJP government in Maharashtra and sealed a deal with NCP and Congress. But, before an official announcement could be made, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were sworned-in to the top two posts.