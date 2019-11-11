close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jharkhand Assembly election

Congress announces its candidate from Panki constituency for Jharkhand Assembly election

Earlier, on Sunday the Congress released the first list of five candidates. The names of the candidates include Rameshwar Oraon from Lohardaga, Ramchandra Singh from Manika, K N Tripathy from Daltonganj, Chandrashekhar Dubey from Bishrampur and KP Yadav from Bhawnathpur. 

Congress announces its candidate from Panki constituency for Jharkhand Assembly election

The Congress on Monday released the second list of a candidate for the upcoming Jharkhand assembly election, scheduled to be held in five phases from November 30. The Central Election Committee has approved the candidature of Devendra Singh Bittu from 75 - Panki constituency.

Live TV

Earlier, on Sunday the Congress released the first list of five candidates. The names of the candidates include Rameshwar Oraon from Lohardaga, Ramchandra Singh from Manika, K N Tripathy from Daltonganj, Chandrashekhar Dubey from Bishrampur and KP Yadav from Bhawnathpur. 

On November 8, the 'Mahagatbandhan' parties had announced there seat sharing. As per the agreement, the Congress will fight on 31 seats, JMM on 43 and RJD will contest from 7 assembly seats in the state.  

The 81-member Jharkhand assembly is set to go for a five-phased election from November 30 to December 20. The counting of votes will take place on December 23. 

Tags:
Jharkhand Assembly electionJharkhand assembly election 2019Assembly Election 2019jharkhand electionAssembly election
Next
Story

Shiv Sena says BJP will sit in Opposition in Maharashtra but won't fulfill promise

Must Watch

PT4M53S

Watch top 25 news stories of the day