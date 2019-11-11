Congress announces its candidate from Panki constituency for Jharkhand Assembly election

The Congress on Monday released the second list of a candidate for the upcoming Jharkhand assembly election, scheduled to be held in five phases from November 30. The Central Election Committee has approved the candidature of Devendra Singh Bittu from 75 - Panki constituency.

Earlier, on Sunday the Congress released the first list of five candidates. The names of the candidates include Rameshwar Oraon from Lohardaga, Ramchandra Singh from Manika, K N Tripathy from Daltonganj, Chandrashekhar Dubey from Bishrampur and KP Yadav from Bhawnathpur.

On November 8, the 'Mahagatbandhan' parties had announced there seat sharing. As per the agreement, the Congress will fight on 31 seats, JMM on 43 and RJD will contest from 7 assembly seats in the state.

The 81-member Jharkhand assembly is set to go for a five-phased election from November 30 to December 20. The counting of votes will take place on December 23.