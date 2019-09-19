Congress candidate Ratan Chandra Das vs BJP's Mimi Majumder in Tripura's Badharghat (SC) Assembly bye-election

The Badharghat (SC) Assembly bye-election in Tripura is scheduled to take place on Monday (September 23), along with three other seats in Chhattisgarh, Kerala, and Uttar Pradesh each. The number and name of the assembly Constituency are 14-Badharghat (SC). The counting of votes will be held on Friday (September 27).

The by-election to Badharghat was necessitated following the death of sitting BJP legislator Dilip Sarkar. A former five-time Congress legislator, Sarkar, who joined BJP in 2017 along with seven other Congress MLAs, died on April 1 after a prolonged illness.

Four candidates, including two women, have filed their nomination papers for the by-election.

In a four-cornered electoral fight, the by-poll would be contested between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Mimi Majumder, the opposition Communist Party of India-Marxist-led Left Front nominee Bulti Biswas, Congress aspirant Ratan Chandra Das and SUCI (C) contestant Mridul Kanti Sarkar.

Around 58,400 voters are eligible to cast their ballots in the bye-poll to the Badharghat seat, reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates.

The Election Commission (EC) has decided to use EVMs and VVPATs in the bye-election in all the polling stations. Adequate numbers of EVMs and VVPATs have been made available and all steps have been taken to ensure that the polls are conducted smoothly with the help of these machines. The Model code of conduct is already in effect and is applicable to all candidates, political parties, the state government concerned and the Centre.

The ECI has taken the decision to hold by-polls after taking into consideration various factors like local festivals, electoral rolls, weather conditions etc.