Congress hopes to win 10 seats in Delhi Assembly election 2020

New Delhi: Congress leaders are expecting some good news when results of Delhi Assembly election 2020 is announced on Tuesday (February 11) after the votes are counted across 21 centres in the national capital. Hopeful of opening its account, the party claims its candidates will emerge victorious in at least 10 Assembly seats of Delhi.

"Guessing the results a day ahead is not a wise idea but we are going to get more than the predictions," said a senior Congress leader. The Congress is hopeful of winning at least 10 seats in the assembly even though the exit polls say otherwise. The party is doing an internal assessment of the voting pattern. Several exit polls which came on Saturday (February 8) after the close of voting hours in Delhi predicted zero seats for Congress while some gave the party a chance in a handful of seats. But none of the exit polls gave the Congress more than four seats

"The party which was harping on the legacy of the late chief minister Sheila Dikshit could not put forward a credible face against Kejriwal which has harmed the party. Had Sheila Dikshit been around, the result would have been different," said a leader who did not wish to be named.

The party has not been able to match the high octane campaign of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the "Bijli Paani" narrative of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The party has seen internal rifts ahead of the elections and could not decide the candidates early which also affected the party`s prospects.

"The Delhi voters had connected to the Congress in the Lok Sabha elections where the party came second on five seats, but the reluctance of senior leaders to contest despite Sonia Gandhi asking them to has also harmed the party," said another party leader.

The Congress which is keeping its fingers crossed ahead of the results as the party has high hopes from some candidates.

The Congress had drawn a blank in the 2015 assembly elections.

According to the exit poll, the Congress has hardly recovered from its rout in 2015. But many would say that the party`s lacklustre campaign is also to blame for the anti-BJP votes getting deflected towards the AAP, which is tipped to retain power with a big margin.