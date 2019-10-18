close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Haryana Assembly election 2019

Congress leaders' statements on Jammu and Kashmir have helped Pakistan: PM Narendra Modi

"Whenever we talk of Swachch Bharat, surgical strike or Balakot strike, the Congress starts jumping in pain. The statements of Congress leaders on Kashmir please Pakistan, who uses it to strengthen its case on Kashmir. What kind of chemistry is this," asked PM Modi while addressing an election rally here.

Congress leaders&#039; statements on Jammu and Kashmir have helped Pakistan: PM Narendra Modi

Gohana: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Congress party, saying that the statements made by its leaders on Jammu and Kashmir were being used by Pakistan to strengthen its position on the issue globally.

Live TV

"Whenever we talk of Swachch Bharat, surgical strike or Balakot strike, the Congress starts jumping in pain. The statements of Congress leaders on Kashmir please Pakistan, who uses it to strengthen its case on Kashmir. What kind of chemistry is this," asked PM Modi while addressing an election rally here.

Speaking about the abrogation of Article 370, Prime Minister Modi said the Central government`s decision removed the biggest obstacle that Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh were facing in their development. "We did something that the country had lost the hope about. On August 5, we removed the biggest obstacle, which was hindering the development of Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh," he said.

Alleging that the Congress party indulged in corruption and scams, PM Modi said, "During the Congress` misrule, neither soldiers, farmers were safe. Even our sportspersons were not safe. Congress indulged in large scale corruption in agriculture and did scams in sports."

Prime Minister Modi also accused the Congress of not paying heed to the demands of the Valmiki community people settled in Jammu and Kashmir. Talking about his government`s achievements in Haryana, the Prime Minister stated that rapid infrastructural growth has contributed to the growth of industries in the state.

"Growth in industries and employment is directly linked to infrastructure. In the last five years, eight national highways have been constructed here," he said. "In the past five years, our government has worked with the slogan of `Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas`. This is the spirit of Haryana, the thinking of Sonepat and the dream of Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram," added PM Modi.

Tags:
Haryana Assembly election 2019Assembly Election 2019Assembly electionState Assembly Elections 2019
Next
Story

EC replaces Ambala expenditure observer days before polling

Must Watch

PT8M6S

Breaking News: Hindu Mahasabha leader Kamlesh Tiwari shot dead in Lucknow