Congress-NCP-Sena submit letter of MLAs supporting alliance to Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari

Amid the ongoing political drama over government formation in Maharashtra, leaders of Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Shiv Sena on Monday (November 25) arrived at the Raj Bhavan, the official residence of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

The letter was submitted by Shiv Sena legislative party leader Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra Congress president Balasaheb Thorat and NCP legislative party leader Jayant Patil.

The @INCMaharashtra, @ShivSena and @NCPspeaks delegation with their respective leaders have called on Governor at Rajbhavan to register its claim to form the govt in future as the incumbent govt is definitely going to fall. State must not get President`s Rule again," said Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant.

In a related development, sources said that Shiv Sena has agreed to make Ajit Pawar the chief minister of the state for 2.5 years in order to placate him. It is to be noted that Ajit Pawar has joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday and took oath as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra along with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Shiv Sena's acceptance to share the coveted post with NCP is seen as yet another attempt by both the parties to keep Sena-NCP-Congress intact and stop BJP from winning the trust vote in Assembly.

After nearly a month of political impasse over government formation in Maharashtra, Fadnavis took oath for the second time as the state's chief minister with Ajit Pawar as his deputy. The swearing-in left Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP stunned with the NCP supremo claiming that Ajit Pawar has acted on his own and the party is not in support of his decision to support the BJP.

Sharad Pawar got into damage control mode and sacked Ajit Pawar as the leader of its legislative party for going against the party line. Pawar, who is known for his wily political moves, also warned that any MLA who will support Ajit Pawar will face the anti-defection law.

The BJP has emerged as the single largest in October Assembly election after winning 105 seats in the 288-member assembly. The Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP won 56, 44 and 54 seats respectively.