Congress releases third list of 20 candidates for Maharashtra Assembly election

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday released its third list of 20 candidates who will contest the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly election. With this, the party has so far announced the names of 123 candidates.

From Nagpur East, Purushottam Nagorao Hajare has been fielded, from Nashik Central, Sahu Sahadevrao Khaire has been nominated.

The list consists of the names of two women candidates.

See the full list of 20 candidates here:

INC COMMUNIQUE The Central Election Committee has selected following candidates for the ensuing general elections to the Legislative Assembly of Maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/GcMA7Yq0sp — INC Sandesh (@INCSandesh) October 2, 2019

In its first list on Sunday, the Congress had named candidates for 51 seats and two days later, the party announced released its second list of 52 party candidates.

Former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan will contest from Karad South, Ashok Chavan has been fielded from Bhoker. Dheeraj Deshmukh, son of late CM Vilasrao Deshmukh, has been given a ticket from Latur Rural. His elder brother Amit Deshmukh is a Congress MLA from Latur city, his name was released in the first list.

The elections for the 288-member House in Maharashtra will be held on October 21 and results will be out on October 24.

The Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have forged an alliance in the state with both deciding to contest 125 seats each. The remaining 38 seats in the Maharashtra Assembly have been left for other coalition parties to contest.