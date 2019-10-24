Congress will form government in Haryana: Kumari Selja

Chandigarh: Haryana Congress President Kumari Selja said on Thursday that her party will form the next government in the state, as early trends in counting of votes for the Assembly polls indicated a vastly improved show by the grand old party.

In a tweet, Selja said, "Haryana has given the verdict -- it will not tolerate BJP's misgovernance any more.

"Choosing to leave behind the maladies inflicted on its people in last 5 years, the state is ready to embrace a new dawn of justice &equality under the leadership of Congress," she added.

According to the Election Commission of India, out of the 90 Assembly seats in Haryana, the ruling BJP were leading in 38 seats, eight short of the majority mark, while the Congress were ahead in 31 seats. The Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) was leading in 11 seats, while Independent candidates held the edge in six seats.