close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Assembly Election 2019

Congress will form government in Haryana: Kumari Selja

Haryana Congress President Kumari Selja said on Thursday that her party will form the next government in the state, as early trends in counting of votes for the Assembly polls indicated a vastly improved show by the grand old party.

Congress will form government in Haryana: Kumari Selja

Chandigarh: Haryana Congress President Kumari Selja said on Thursday that her party will form the next government in the state, as early trends in counting of votes for the Assembly polls indicated a vastly improved show by the grand old party.

In a tweet, Selja said, "Haryana has given the verdict -- it will not tolerate BJP's misgovernance any more.

"Choosing to leave behind the maladies inflicted on its people in last 5 years, the state is ready to embrace a new dawn of justice &equality under the leadership of Congress," she added.

According to the Election Commission of India, out of the 90 Assembly seats in Haryana, the ruling BJP were leading in 38 seats, eight short of the majority mark, while the Congress were ahead in 31 seats. The Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) was leading in 11 seats, while Independent candidates held the edge in six seats.

Tags:
Assembly Election 2019Kumari SeljaHaryana Assembly election 2019Assembly electionState Assembly Elections 2019
Next
Story

Dushyant Chautala's Jannayak Janata Party can be kingmaker in Haryana

Must Watch

PT13M1S

Catch Maharashtra, Haryana Assembly election results latest updates #ResultsOnZee