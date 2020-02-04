Delhi Assembly election 2020: All you need to know about Bijwasan constituency

Bijwasan Assembly seat comes under the South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency and as per the data shared by the Election Commission there are 1,86,482 eligible voters in this constituency, including 1,04,945 male, 81,521 female and 16 third gender voters.

This constituency covers part of Dhulsiras, Vasant Kunj, Mahipalpur, Rangpuri, Nangal Dewat, Bijwasan, Samalkha, Bamnauli, Kapashera, Shahbad Mohammadpur, Rajnagar and part of Dwarka.

In 2015 Assembly election, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Col. Devinder Sehrawat had won from Bijwasan. In 2013 and in 2008, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Sat Prakash Rana had won this seat.

Col Sehrawat is no longer associated with the AAP and that's why the ruling party has fielded BS Joon from this seat. The BJP has once again given ticket to Sat Prakash Rana, while the Congress has fielded Praveen Rana from this seat.

The present geographical structure of Bijwasan constituency came into existence in 2008 after the implementation of the recommendations of the Delimitation Commission of India constituted in 2002.