Delhi Assembly election 2020: Bijwasan, Palam, Mehrauli, Chhatarpur, Deoli, Ambedkar Nagar, Sangam Vihar, Kalkaji, Tughlakabad, Badarpur constituency profile

Delhi Assembly election 2020 saw over 62.59 per cent voters coming out to exercise their franchise on February 8. The main contest is between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress. Counting of votes will take place on February 10 and results will be declared simultaneously.

South Delhi Lok Sabha seat has 10 Assembly constituencies - Bijwasan, Palam, Mehrauli, Chhatarpur, Deoli, Ambedkar Nagar, Sangam Vihar, Kalkaji, Tughlakabad and Badarpur.

Bijwasan

Bijwasan is an Assembly seat in South West district of Delhi and is part of South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. In the Delhi Assembly election 2020, there are a total of 2,01,252 eligible electors, of which 1,10,770 are male, 90,414 female and 68 voters of the third gender. In the 2015 poll, there were a total of 1,86,529 eligible electors, including 1,04,945 male, 81,521 female and 16 voters of the third gender. A total of 13 candidates are in the fray from this seat in the upcoming election. In 2015 there were 6 contestants from this seat.

In the Delhi Assembly election 2015, AAP's Colonel Devinder Sehrawat won from Bijwasan after defeating BJP's Sat Prakash Rana by a margin of 19,536. In 2008, BJP's Rana had won from Bijwasan after defeating Congress candidate by a margin of 2,005 votes.

Palam

Palam is an Assembly seat in West Delhi region and is part of South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. This constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.85%. In the 2020 Assembly election, there are a total of 2,47,306 eligible electors in Palam, including 1,33,280 males, 1,14,012 females and 14 voters of the third gender.

In 2015 Delhi Assembly election, AAP's Bhavna Gaur had won from Palam after defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 30849 votes.

In 2015, there were a total of 2,27,210 eligible electors, of which 1,24,898 were male, 1,02,170 female and 13 voters of the third gender. A total of 12 candidates are in the fray from Palam in 2020 Assembly election, while in 2015 there were 9 contestants from this seat.

Mehrauli

Mehrauli is an Assembly seat in South Delhi region and is part of South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. The total number of eligible voters in Mehrauli are 2,03,623 of which 1,13,515 were male, 90,100 female and 8 voters of the third gender. In 2015, there were a total of 1,81,393 eligible electors, of which 1,03,227 were male, 78,062 female and 16 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly election, AAP's Naresh Yadav won in Mehrauli after defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 16,951 votes. In 2013, BJP's Pravesh Sahib Singh Verma had won the seat, and in 2008, Congress' Dr Yoganand Shashtri had won in Mehrauli.

Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur is an Assembly seat in South Delhi region and it is part of South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. The total number of eligible voters in Chhatarpur are 2,18,580 of which 1,25,850 are male, 92,729 female and 1 voter of the third gender. In 2015, there were a total of 1,85,092 eligible electors, of which 1,08,543 were male, 76,388 female and 5 voters of the third gender.

In 2015 Assembly election, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Kartar Singh Tanwar had won the seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 22240 votes. In 2013, BJP candidate Brahm Singh Tanwar had won the seat.

Deoli

Deoli is an Assembly seat in South Delhi region and is a part of South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2020 Assembly election, there are a total of 2,36,617 eligible electors, of which 1,32,372 were male, 1,04,224 female and 21 voters of the third gender. In 2015, there were a total of 2,02,275 eligible electors, of which 1,15,599 were male, 86,616 female and 13 voters of the third gender. In 2020 Assembly election, a total of 6 candidates are in the fray from Deoli.

In 2015 Assembly election, AAP candidate Prakash Jarwal had won the seat after defeating BJP candidate by a margin of 63937 votes. In 2013 too, Jarwal had won from this seat, while in 2008, Congress had won the seat and Arwinder Singh was elected as the MLA.

Ambedkar Nagar

Ambedkar Nagar is an Assembly seat in South Delhi region and is part of South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2020 Assembly election, there are a total of 1,57,034 eligible electors, including 83,771 males, 73,241 females and 22 voters of the third gender. In 2015, there were a total of 1,39,676 eligible electors, of which 76,191 were male, 63,410 female and 7 voters of the third gender.

In 2015 Assembly election, Aam Aadmi Party candidate Ajay Dutt had won the seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 42,460 votes. In 2013, AAP candidate Ashok Kumar had won the seat, and in 2008 Congress had won the seat.

Sangam Vihar

Sangam Vihar is an Assembly seat in South Delhi region and is part of South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 1,88,980 eligible electors, of which 1,09,460 were male, 79,509 female and 11 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly election, Dinesh Mohaniya of AAP won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 43,988 votes. In 2013, AAP candidate Dinesh Mohania had won from this seat, while in 2008, BJP candidate SCL Gupta had won from this seat.

Kalkaji

Kalkaji is an Assembly seat in South Delhi region and is part of South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2020 Assembly election, there are a total of 1,85,837 eligible electors, of which 1,03,535 are male, 82,296 female and 6 voters of the third gender. In the 2015 poll, there were a total of 1,64,319 eligible electors, of which 92,022 were male, 72,206 female and 11 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 Assembly election, AAP's Avtar Singh had won in this seat after defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 19,769 votes. In 2013, BJP candidate Harmeet Singh had won the seat and in 2008 Congress' Subhash Chopra was elected as the MLA from this seat.

Tughlakabad

Tughlakabad is an Assembly seat in South Delhi region and is part of South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2020 Assembly election, there are a total of 1,77,616 eligible electors, of which 1,05,674 are male, 71,926 female and 16 voters of the third gender. In the 2015 poll, there were a total of 1,55,327 eligible electors, of which 94,813 were male, 60,480 female and 10 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly election, AAP's Sahi Ram won in Tughlakabad after defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 33,701 votes. In 2013 and 2008, BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri had won the seat.

Badarpur

Badarpur is an Assembly seat in South Delhi region and is part of South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2020 Assembly election, there are a total of 3,21,392 eligible electors, of which 1,85,442 are male, 1,35,905 female and 45 voters of the third gender. In 2015, there were a total of 2,60,887 eligible electors, of which 1,53,307 were male, 1,07,516 female and 36 voters of the third gender. There are 10 candidates in the fray in Badarpur, while in 2015 there were 8 contestants.

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly election, Narayan Dutt Sharma of AAP won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 47,583 votes. In 2013, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri of BJP had won the seat and in 2008, Bahujan Samaj Party's Ram Singh Netaji was elected as the MLA from this seat.