Delhi Assembly election 2020: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to file nomination on January 20

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal is set to file his nomination for the New Delhi assembly seat on Monday (January 20). Kejriwal posted a tweet saying he will file his nomination on Monday and will feel very good if people will come to bless him.

"I will file my nomination tomorrow. I will feel very good if you come to bless me," Kejriwal tweeted.

कल मैं अपना नामांकन दाखिल करने जाऊँगा। अगर आप अपना आशीर्वाद और शुभ कामनाएँ देने आएँगे तो मुझे बहुत अच्छा लगेगा। https://t.co/YdxgEeXTSn — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 19, 2020

Before filing his nomination, the Delhi chief minister will seek the blessings of Bhagwan Valmiki at the historic Valmiki Mandir and then he will hold a roadshow, which will be a show of strength by the AAP.

AAP said in a statement that CM Kejriwal's roadshow will go to Connaught Place via Panchkuian Marg into the Inner Circle and then towards the Outer Circle on to Baba Kharak Singh Marg. The roadshow will end near the Patel Chowk Metro station. Kejriwal will file his nomination at SDM office in Jamnagar House.

On Sunday (January 19), AAP released its manifesto for upcoming Delhi Assembly election, scheduled to take place on February 8. The manifesto titled 'Kejriwal Ka Guarantee Card' was released by CM Kejriwal in the presence of other senior leaders of the party.

In the 'guarantee card', AAP has promised that Delhi will continue to receive round-the-clock electricity supply and the subsidy on electricity bill till 200 units will continue till AAP is in power in Delhi.

The AAP has also promised to end the problem of hanging electricity wires in different parts of Delhi. In the 'guarantee card' Kejriwal has said that his government has already linked 93% households of Delhi with water supply and very soon every house in Delhi will receive clean water.

CM Kejriwal has also given a guarantee that more 'mohalla clinics' will be set up in the future and the AAP government will also build new hospitals in Delhi. The AAP's 'guarantee card' also said that metro connectivity of 500 km will be built in the future and Delhi will get world-class transportation facilities.