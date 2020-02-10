Delhi Assembly election 2020 counting at 21 centres

New Delhi: All eyes will be on 21 counting centres across Delhi where postal ballots and electronic voting machines (EVMs) will be opened and votes tallied on February 11 to declare the winners of the 70 Assembly constituencies of the national capital.

"We have set up 21 centres for counting of votes, wherein there will be a dedicated hall for every constituency. The counting will start at 8 am on February 11," Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ranbir Singh said on Sunday.

Singh also stated that the delay in the declaration of final poll percentage occurred due to the Returning Officers (ROs) being busy in doing the scrutiny among other things. "The voter turnout data is submitted by ROs who were busy throughout the night. The strong rooms were sealed in the early morning. Then they became busy in scrutiny. It has taken a little bit of time but in data entry, it is very important to ensure accuracy," Singh said.

Refuting the allegations of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders that EVMs were being moved in an "unauthorised manner" after the polls, Singh said: "We have conducted a detailed investigation in the presence of an observer and candidates of all parties."

"The machines were found to be reserve, unused which were being taken back after the polls by the sector officer. They were investigated and no discrepancy was found in them," he said.

The Delhi assembly election concluded on Saturday evening at 6 pm. The exit polls have predicted the AAP will win a second consecutive majority in the election.